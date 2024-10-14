Only that society progresses fast where work done for women empowerment: Rajasthan governor

Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Monday said only that society moves forward towards rapid development in which work is done for women empowerment.

Addressing a programme here to present the 'Nari Shakti 2024' award to women doing outstanding work in various fields like environmental protection, entrepreneurship, education, medicine and economy, he said it is the mother who gives values and courage to the children in the form of "nari shakti".

Describing the maternal power as one that increases the intellectual capacity of children, he said women should be strong mentally, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

The governor called upon people to take inspiration from the works of the women.

Bagde said women have been given the form of Goddess. They are Shaktiswarupa, so they should be fearless in every situation, he added.

He said the tradition of 'kanya pujan' (worship of girls) has been there in the Indian tradition since ages.

He said Navratri is a festival of 'Shakti' worship. The work of keeping Indian culture alive through festivals has been done by the women of the house, he said.

Bagde said the central government has done a historic work of taking women forward by passing the Women Reservation Bill. He said on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuous work has been done towards women empowerment in the country.

Talking about the changes brought about by Har Ghar Jal scheme and other works in the remote areas of Rajasthan, he said along with removing the difficulties of women, continuous work is being done for Lakhpati Didi and women entrepreneurship.

The governor also emphasised women participation for developed India. He stressed on women education and giving them opportunities in the society.