Only those fearing removal of 'infiltrators' from voter list are worried about SIR: UP minister

Bareilly (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls are unfounded, adding that only those fearing the removal of the names of "infiltrators" from the voter list have reasons to worry about the exercise.

Speaking to reporters at Circuit House in Bareilly on Thursday, Khanna dismissed objections raised by opposition parties about the SIR process, stressing that voter verification is solely the responsibility of the Election Commission, and the state government has no direct role in it.

"Only those are worried about the Special Intensive Revision who fear that the names of 'infiltrators' will be removed during voter verification," he said.

Khanna's remarks came after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a 20-second video on his official X account on Thursday evening, claiming the SIR is "a fraud on democracy" and warning that names could be deleted from voter lists today and later from land, property, ration cards, caste and reservation records, and even bank accounts.

Responding to Yadav's demand to extend the SIR period, Khanna said that eight days still remain for voters to complete the process. "Ordinary voters have no reason to fear or find the process complicated. This is a routine exercise carried out before every election," he said, assuring that the verification is conducted entirely by the Election Commission without irregularities.

On objections raised regarding the collective singing of Vande Mataram in schools, the minister said the song inspired the freedom movement and was a favourite of freedom fighters. "Respecting the national anthem and the national song is every citizen's duty," he added.

The Election Commission began the SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh on November 4 to clean the voter list. According to officials, the exercise, launched under the theme 'Shuddh Nirvachak Namavali – Majboot Loktantra' (Clean Electoral Roll – Strong Democracy), will continue till December 4.

As part of the exercise, booth-level officers (BLOs) visit every household to verify and update voters' details, they said.