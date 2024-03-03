Only those greedy for power, wealth, land leaving Congress: Digvijaya as Scindia gets BJP ticket

Gwalior: Only those greedy for power, wealth and land have abandoned the Congress, the party's senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said on Sunday.

His comments came a day after the name of his former colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia was announced in the BJP's first list of Lok Sabha candidates. Scindia, who shifted from the Congress to the BJP in March 2020, will fight from Guna seat.

"Only those who are greedy for power, wealth and land are leaving the party. Only those who don't believe in the politics of ideology but do politics to get power have left," Singh said here.

Incidentally, Scindia had lost from Guna in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket. He was defeated by the BJP's KP Singh Yadav.