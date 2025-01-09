Only those who've sinned will attend Maha Kumbh: MP Chandrashekhar Azad

Saharanpur (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) Azad Samaj Party national president and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday said only those who have committed sins will attend the Maha Kumbh.

Azad did not elaborate on his statement. The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj will begin on Jan 13 and will continue till Feb 26.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Saharanpur's MP-MLA court, Azad said, "Only those people will go to the Kumbh Mela who have committed sins. Only those who have committed sins should go. But does anyone tell when someone sins?" Azad, who appeared in the court for a hearing in a case concerning an attack on him, emphasised that the Azad Samaj Party is fighting for the rights and respect of the society's poor and weaker sections who have faced years of discrimination in the name of religion and community.

"Even today, the media, police, administration and judiciary are often seen standing against these weaker sections," he said.

Hitting at the state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, Azad said, "The situation in Uttar Pradesh is very bad. There is jungle raj here.

"The chief minister is adopting a dictatorial attitude. He does whatever he wants. It is not known when someone will lose his life here. An attempt was made to kill me too," Azad alleged.

Questioned about political alliances, the Lok Sabha MP suggested that if good people come together, the alliance could strengthen the position of the poor and potentially defeat the BJP.

Azad also said his party will contest in the upcoming byelection in Milkipur assembly seat. PTI COR CDN KSS KSS