Only two mining leases currently operational in Goa: CM Sawant tells assembly

Panaji, Mar 25 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday told the legislative assembly that only two mining leases were in operation in the state at present.

Responding to a question tabled by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, Sawant added that 3.78 lakh metric tonnes of iron ore was exported from Goa during the financial year 2024-25.

The three-day Budget session of the state assembly began on Monday.

In his written reply, Sawant, who holds the mining portfolio, said only two mining leases -- Block-I of Vedanta Ltd at Bicholim and Block-V of Fomento Resources Pvt Ltd at Advalpal -- are in operation in the state.

"The export of iron ore from Block-V has not commenced so far. However, its export from Block-I has begun," he said.

Replying to the question on whether any of the mining companies that have commenced operations have deployed contractors for ore handling, Sawant said an application dated March 18, 2025 was received from Vedanta Ltd for registration of machinery along with a list of registered machineries.

"Further, SKK Infra Solutions Private Ltd has applied for registration as raising contractor at Block-I on March 18, 2025," he added. PTI RPS NP