Only two Nipah Virus cases reported from West Bengal since December: Union health ministry

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Only two confirmed cases of Nipah Virus Disease have been reported from West Bengal from December last year till date, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday, citing reports received from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Speculative and incorrect figures regarding Nipah Virus Disease (NiVD) cases are being circulated in certain sections of the media, the ministry said, advising the public to only rely on verified information from official sources and to refrain from spreading unverified reports.

The ministry said, following confirmation of two NiVD cases, the Centre, in close coordination with the West Bengal government, initiated prompt and comprehensive public health measures in accordance with protocols.

"A total of 196 contacts linked to the confirmed cases have been identified, traced, monitored, and tested. All traced contacts have been found asymptomatic and have tested negative for Nipah Virus Disease," the ministry said in a statement.

Enhanced surveillance, laboratory testing, and field investigations were undertaken through coordinated efforts of central and state health agencies, which ensured timely containment of the cases, it added.

"No additional Nipah Virus Disease cases have been detected so far," the ministry emphasised, adding that the situation is under constant monitoring, and all necessary public health measures are in place. PTI PLB ARB ARB