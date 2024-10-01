Only `Varaha' worshippers be allowed to enter Garba events, demands right-wing outfit

Bhopal, Oct 1 (PTI) A local right-wing Hindu organisation on Tuesday demanded that Garba organisers should allow entry to only those who worship `Varaha', the third avatar of Vishnu, so as to keep away members of other communities.

`Varaha avatar' is depicted as an Indian boar in Hindu mythology.

Earlier, a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh had demanded that sipping cow urine should be mandatory for those wanting to take part in Garba dances during the Navratri festival that begins from October 3.

Chandrashekhar Tiwari, who heads `Sanskriti Bachao Manch' here, on Tuesday said Garba organisers should allow a person to enter the pandal only after he worships `Varaha'.

A picture of Varaha should be placed at the entry of pandals, he said.

Further, `panch-gavya', which comprises cow's urine, dung, milk, curd and ghee, should be given to every participant, Tiwari said, adding that these conditions will prevent the entry of the members of other communities who consider Varaha avatar as unholy.

Only those who believe in the Sanatana dharma would be willing to have `panch-gavya', he further said.

Earlier, Indore district BJP president Chintu Verma had suggested that Garba organisers allow entry to only those who sip gau-mutra or cow urine. PTI ADU KRK