ONOE panel to hear views of leading business figures, IIT, state poll bodies, regional parties

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The parliamentary committee scrutinising the simultaneous election bills will be hearing views from celebrities, leading figures from the business and sports world, besides regional political parties and key government figures, as it widens its deliberations over the issue.

The Joint Committee of Parliament chairperson P P Chaudhary told PTI that the panel will be reaching out to different sections of society, including the sports and entertainment industry, legal fraternity and academicians besides state administrations, during its study tour next month.

The panel will also be hearing from the chief secretary, director general of police, heads of different government departments, state election commission, stock exchanges and banks during its visit to Maharashtra and Uttarakhand from May 17 to May 22.

Official sources said the details of these meetings are still being worked out but the panel is keen to tap leading figures in different fields to draw a wide range of views for its deliberations.

The 39-member committee, which has two special invitees, is expected to be in Mumbai between May 17 and May 20 and in Dehradun for the next two days.

While it is not confirmed as yet, the panel may hear out chief ministers and deputy chief ministers, they added.

The BJP, which has been vigorously promoting the concept of simultaneous polls, is in power in both Maharashtra and Uttarakhand. The leaders of its two allies in the western state, Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar of the National Congress Party, are deputies to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Sources said that the panel during its study tour is likely to speak to the RBI, SBI, Nabard and LIC besides representatives from other banks in Mumbai. Its members will interact with the state election commission on the logistics, especially challenges, of 'one nation one election'.

It will hear the views of the National Law University, Mumbai University and IIT Bombay as well.