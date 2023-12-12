Onus on Centre, Maharashtra govt to give hope to new generation on quota issue: Sharad Pawar

Nagpur, Dec 12 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the Centre and the Maharashtra government have the responsibility of giving hope to the new generation on the issue of reservation to different communities, which has become a “serious” matter.

Pawar's statement came in the backdrop of the ongoing agitation by the Maratha community in the state seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC category.

“The Centre and the state have the responsibility of giving hope to the new generation on the issue of reservation which has become serious (matter), be it reservation to Maratha, Dhangar, Lingayat or Muslim (communities),” he said.

The former Union minister was addressing a programme marking the culmination of 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' undertaken by NCP MLA (Sharad Pawar group) Rohit Pawar here.

The yatra covered a distance of 800km in a span of 32 days and passed through 20 talukas and 400 villages across 10 districts of Maharashtra, said the Rajya Sabha member.

The yatra concluded on the day when Sharad Pawar turned 83.

The purpose of the yatra was to “awaken” the Centre and the state government if they are not discharging this duty (of providing quota to different communities), he maintained. PTI PR RSY