Onus on Centre to take up issue of security of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh: Abhishek Banerjee

Amtala (WB), Nov 30 (PTI) Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said it is the responsibility of the Centre to take up the issue of safety and security of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Speaking to reporters after a programme in his Lok Sabha constituency, the Diamond Harbour MP said, "West Bengal has no role in the Bangladesh issue. I have made it clear that you have to follow the Constitution of the country, where it is clearly stated that the state doesn't have any role. The onus is on the Union government to take it up the issue with Bangladesh in the strongest manner or in the language they understand." Asked about the protests and rallies organised by the BJP in Kolkata demanding the immediate release of spiritual leader Chinmoy Das, Banerjee remarked, "What is happening in Bangladesh is not a political issue. For BJP, everything is politics – be it RG Kar or Bangladesh." He further questioned, "Since it is their government in power, why don't BJP leaders go and protest in Delhi?" Reaffirming that the ruling Trinamool Congress cannot act independently on the Bangladesh issue, Banerjee said, "We also want the prevailing lawlessness in Bangladesh to come to a halt. TMC will support the Centre's decision." On the issue of infiltration by Bangladeshi migrants across the border, Banerjee said, "It's the job of BSF and not state police. Amit Shah is the one who looks after this ministry." Regarding the recent organisational reshuffle within the party, he said, "I had submitted my report in September. I have done my work. It's up to the party now to make the necessary changes, whatever they deem appropriate." PTI SUS MNB