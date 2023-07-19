Oommen Chandy is irreplaceable, farewell given by public indicates their love for him: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, who died in Bengaluru a day ago, was loved immensely by the public and his death is an "irreplaceable" loss for Congress, senior party leaders said here on Wednesday.

Party leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and state Youth Congress president Shafi Parambil, said the farewell being given to Chandy is an indication of the love people had for him and what he had done for them.

The party leaders, who were accompanying Chandy's mortal remains on a specially modified bus to Kottayam, told reporters that the thousands lining up on both sides of the road for a final glimpse of him and the tears in their eyes, all of it is an indication of the huge public support he enjoyed.

Satheesan said that as he looked into the eyes of the public lining the roadside, he was able to see the grief and sense of loss they had, "as if they have lost a close loved one".

"People of all ages and from all walks of life braved the hot sun and the intermittent rains to wait for hours for a final glimpse of him. It indicates the love they have for him. For us (the party), he is an irreplaceable leader. None of us can do what he was capable of," he said.

Chennithala said he was at a loss of words after seeing the huge farewell that the people of Kerala were giving to Chandy.

"He was the most approachable and acceptable leader for Keralites. This is the biggest farewell the people of Kerala have given a public figure," he said.

Parambil said that the time the journey was taking, due to the slow pace of the bus and the frequent stops being made for people to see Chandy for one last time, indicated the public support for him.

"It took us more than three hours to cover just eight kilometres. The reason is that even on his last journey, he is not alone. The public is with him. It is the people who have been left alone with his demise," he said.

Parambil said it was also an opportunity to learn from Chandy who despite the unfair criticism, humiliation and physical assaults against him, never gave up on his "goodness".

"Therefore, the people did not give up on him," he said.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal tweeted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would be attending Chandy's funeral on Thursday.

"Sh.@RahulGandhi ji will be attending the funeral of Oommen Chandy ji tomorrow. With deep grief, we will respectfully bid farewell to our beloved leader tomorrow at Puthuppally, Kottayam," he tweeted.

Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, breathed his last in a private hospital in Bengaluru at 4.25 AM. His end came while undergoing treatment for cancer, party sources said. He was 79.

After his body was brought to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, thousands turned up from across the southern state to catch a last glimpse of the Congress stalwart.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues, leaders of various political parties as well as cultural and religious leaders paid homage to Chandy in the state capital on Tuesday.