OP Chautala: Stalwart of Indian politics, who had his share of controversies

Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) Om Prakash Chautala was a tall figure in Indian politics and a prominent leader of the Jat community, but his career was marked with controversies and jail term.

Advertisment

Born on January 1, 1935, Chautala, a five-time Haryana chief minister, passed away in Gurugram on Friday at the age of 89.

Born into an influential political family, Chautala was the eldest son of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal and headed the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), a party founded by his father.

Chautala's father was a tall figure in Indian politics. Devi Lal had also served as chief minister of Haryana and was considered a messiah of farmers.

Advertisment

Though Chautala could never match the stature his father enjoyed, he was known for his sharp political acumen and wit despite not being well-educated.

Chautala served as chief minister of the state for five terms, though it was between 1999 and 2005 that he enjoyed a full term. In between, right from 1989 to July 1999, he served intermittent terms in office.

When Devi Lal became deputy prime minister in the Janata Dal government in 1989, it was Chautala who became the chief minister.

Advertisment

He remained MLA for six terms and was elected for the first time in 1970 from Ellenabad from Sirsa, what was considered a stronghold of the Chautala family.

He also represented Narwana, Uchan, Darba Kalan and Rori.

Chautala's younger brothers Pratap and Ranjit Chautala also remained MLAs while another brother Jagdish's son Aditya Devi Lal is a sitting INLD MLA.

Advertisment

Chautala's two sons Abhay and Ajay and their sons are also into politics.

Chautala had a fair share of controversies.

In 1990, Meham assembly seat remained in national news after large-scale violence. The opposition had then accused Chautala of trying to force his victory there. The episode became infamous in Haryana's politics as "Meham Kand". Later, the polls on the seat had to be postponed three times.

Advertisment

The Meham incident occurred following the killing of a rebel Lok Dal leader and seven others in the violence which ensued.

Between 1989-91, Chautala served as chief minister for short terms. It was in 1999 that he enjoyed a full term. During this, the BJP was an ally of the INLD, though it was not part of the government. The INLD remained an ally of the NDA at the Centre then but the ties broke before the 2005 Haryana assembly polls.

He served as chief minister from December 1989 to May 1990, July 12 1990 to July 17, 1990 and from March 1991 to April 6, 1991 and again between July 1999 to February 2005.

Advertisment

After 2005, the INLD never came to power in Haryana and its graph over the years continued to slide following electoral reverses. PTI SUN KSS KSS