OP Jindal University receives letter of appreciation from PM Modi ahead of their moot court

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) The OP Jindal Global University in Sonipat received a letter of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their International Convention on "The Independence of Judiciary: Comparative Perspectives on Rights, Institutions and Citizens".

The university said they are delighted to share that PM Modi has sent a letter of appreciation, dated November 27, for dedication of world's largest moot court, 'Nyayabhyasa Mandapam' to the nation and inauguration of the International Mooting Academy for Advocacy, Negotiation, Dispute Adjudication, Arbitration and Resolution and an international convention to be held at here on November 29-30.

"I am delighted to learn about the International Convention on "The Independence of Judiciary: Comparative Perspectives on Rights, Institutions and Citizens" at O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat," reads the PM's message.

In the message, the PM also stated that the inauguration of a massive moot court alongside the conference, which sees the participation of eminent jurists worldwide, creates an opportunity for greater synergy.

"It is an occasion for seasoned and senior professionals to engage in a vibrant interaction with young students, mentoring them, while imbibing the energy of our Yuva Shakti.

"Instilling a passion for justice delivery and a sense of pride about our Constitution in our youth will inspire them to strengthen democratic values throughout their lives," reads the message.

As one of the pillars of governance, the judiciary has played an important role in our democracy. From the guidance of village elders to modern courts, fair and timely justice delivery is a value that our society has always held as sacred, the PM's message read.

One of the most important aspects of justice delivery mechanisms is to take justice to the people in a way that there is 'ease of justice' for even the poorest of the poor.

Many commendable steps have been taken in this regard in the past few years. For example, our judiciary has taken the initiative of translating thousands of judgments into various Indian languages, he mentions.

Further, whether it is electronic summons service, virtual hearings or video conferencing, technology has made everything easier. We will add more momentum to this mission in the coming years, it read.

"I am confident that such conferences will bring together the finest minds of our judiciary, legal fraternity and all other stakeholders to make our justice delivery system even more people-centric," it added.