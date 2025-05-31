Op Shield: Mock civil defence drills held in Gujarat; blackout protocols enforced

Ahmedabad, May 31 (PTI) Mock civil defence drills under 'Operation Shield' were held in Gujarat on Saturday to prepare citizens and the administration for any eventuality, an official said.

Blackouts were also enforced during the drills, he added.

"In Ahmedabad, a civil defence mock drill was organized at Sadar Bazar Cantonment in Shahibaug. Under these drills, programmes like volunteer mobilization, air raid simulations, communication system activation, blackout protocol, blood donation camp and evacuation procedures were held," an official release said.

Operation Shield is a nationwide civil defence exercise designed to test emergency preparedness, especially in regions bordering Pakistan. The drills are being held some days after Operation Sindoor.

Following the horrific Pahalgam attack on April 22 that killed 26 persons, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, decimating terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan.

The neighbouring country retaliated with drones and missiles but failed to cause harm. The two nations announced cessation of hostilities on May 10.

Pakistan fired missiles and 200 drones towards Gujarat during Operation Sindoor but failed to cause any harm to military installations, soldiers or civilians as every attack of the neighbouring nation was foiled by Indian forces, a senior Border Security Force officer had said on Friday. PTI COR PD BNM