Op Sindoor: 7 out of 9 strikes carried out from areas south of Pir Panjal, says top Army official

Akhnoor (Jammu), May 19 (PTI) India carried out seven out of nine strikes under Operation Sindoor from areas south of the Pir Panjal range in Jammu and Kashmir, effectively destroying terror infrastructure across the border, a top Army official said on Monday.

The morale of Pakistani troops is low following Operation Sindoor, the official said.

"We are in a high state of readiness. We are fully prepared along the Line of Control to respond to any eventuality from across the border," he said.

He warned that any misadventure by the adversary would be responded to decisively and "on their own soil".

“Our troops are in high morale. They are maintaining a high degree of vigilance along the border,” he said.

The officer said the Army carried out seven out of nine operations under Operation Sindoor from areas south of the Pir Panjal range in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting and destroying terror infrastructure across the border.

"In our area of operation, we carried out seven of the nine precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, effectively destroying terror infrastructure," he added.

Pakistan''s retaliatory attacks targeted civilian and Army areas but caused no significant damage, he said.

"There was hardly any damage from their side. They targeted multiple locations using drones, missiles, and artillery, but our air defence systems responded meticulously and neutralized all threats," he said.

Under Operation Sindoor, India on early May 7 destroyed nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The two sides reached an understanding on cessation of hostilities on May 10 after four days of confrontations.

The Army official said Pakistan also attempted to attack a divisional headquarters and two brigade headquarters, but no damage was inflicted.

“In retaliation by our troops south of Pir Panjal, around 50 fatalities were inflicted on the adversary as we targeted their military formations,” the official said.

"We did not target civilian areas, unlike Pakistan," he added.

The morale of Pakistani troops is low following Operation Sindoor and the subsequent Indian response, he said.

"All intercepted communications point to the fact that the morale of Pakistani troops is down," he said, adding that Indian troops are maintaining high morale.

He stated that the proxy war waged by Pakistan has forced India to respond in a befitting manner.

"We will not tolerate such actions," the officer asserted.

Men and machines are in full operational readiness along the LoC, maintaining a high degree of vigilance over adversary movements south of the Pir Panjal range.

“We are on high alert round the clock, monitoring every movement along the border. We are fully prepared,” said an officer commanding a unit deployed along the LoC. PTI AB KVK KVK