Op Sindoor a symbol of victory over terror: President Murmu at Red Fort Dussehra

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Amid rain, President Droupadi Murmu attended the Dussehra celebrations at the Red Fort on Thursday and said the Indian armed forces' Operation Sindoor represents a decisive victory over the Ravana of terrorism.

Symbolically drawing a bow to mark the "Ravan Dahan" at Madhavdas Park in the Red Fort, the President said the festival has always symbolised the triumph of good over evil, humility over arrogance and love over hatred. The event was organised by the Dharmic Ramlila Committee.

"When terrorism strikes against humanity, it becomes necessary to counter it. Operation Sindoor is a mark of victory against the Ravana of terrorism, and we salute our soldiers for this," Murmu said.

The Operation Sindoor was a military operation which was launched against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan on May 7. It was a response to the terror attack in J&K's Pahalgam on April 22, when 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were gunned down by armed terrorists.

Despite the downpour, a large number of people gathered at the Red Fort to witness the Ravan Dahan, she said.

Recalling the tradition that traces its roots to Lord Ram's victory over Ravana, Murmu said the burning of the effigy also holds a deeper message.

"This event is not only about destroying Ravana outside, but also about ending the Ravana within us. Only then can society move ahead with peace and harmony," she added, urging citizens to overcome inner evils.

Smriti Irani also attended the event. People watched the proceedings under umbrellas due to the rain.