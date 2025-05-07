Op Sindoor: Border villages of Amritsar, Tarn Taran remain calm

Amritsar/Tarn Taran, May 7 (PTI) Villages near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran remain calm with people carrying on with routine work on Wednesday amid soaring tensions between the two countries.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

Authorities have ordered schools and the Amritsar international airport to be shut. However, people in the two districts remained calm.

Gurmeet Singh, a resident of the border village Chinna Bidhi Chand in Tarn Taran, said there was no panic in the village. Children were at their homes due to the school closure.

Sucha Singh, who lives in the border village Naushera Dhalla in Tarn Taran, said people are busy with their day-to-day work and farmers are in their fields. He said no government official has asked them to leave their homes or move to safer places.

Another villager in the border village in Tarn Taran district said no one asked them to leave home. "There is a peaceful situation in the village," said the villager.

Border villages of Attari, Mahawa, Pul Mohra and Bikhwind in Amritsar district also appeared calm.

At Attari, a villager said they were getting calls from relatives from other places to know about the situation. The situation was peaceful and they were not scared at all, he said.

However, farmers who have agricultural land beyond the barbed fencing were not allowed to go to their fields as gates remained shut at all the Indo-Pakistan borders of Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts. Meanwhile, people queued up at some fuel pumps to refuel their vehicles.

Meanwhile, the director of Amritsar airport communicated in writing that all commercial/civil domestic and international flight operations are suspended till 5.30 am on May 10.

All educational institutions remained shut on the order of the Deputy Commissioner in Amritsar.

The military strikes were conducted early Wednesday under 'Operation Sindoor', two weeks after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. PTI JMS CHS VSD SKY SKY