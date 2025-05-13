National

Operation Sindoor: CDS Anil Chauhan calls on Vice President Dhankhar

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
CDS Anil Chouhan with Vice President

CDS Anil Chauhan calls on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Tuesday.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of India-Pakistan military conflict in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The Vice President Secretariat shared a brief video of the meeting.

The Indian armed forces had launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack. Subsequently, the two countries were involved in military actions against each other.

The two sides on May 10 reached an understanding on halting all military actions.

Pahalgam Indian Army India-Pakistan war Pakistan Jagdeep Dhankhar CDS Anil Chauhan