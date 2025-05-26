Op Sindoor halted only after DGMO talks at Pak's request, Jaishankar clears air about US role

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday told a parliamentary panel that Pakistan was informed by the DGMO about Indian strikes on terror camps in their territory only after they were executed, sources said.

He also said he never spoke to Pakistan and cleared the air about alleged US "interference", saying the decision to halt the military operation was taken bilaterally after a request from the Pakistan side.

Addressing members of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs here, the minister said the cessation of Operation Sindoor was done only after Pakistan DGMO asked for the halting of hostilities and there was no question of US mediation between the two, the sources said.

The Congress and Rahul Gandhi have been targeting Jaishankar, alleging that he had informed Pakistan beforehand about the Indian strikes at terror camps.

Referring to the criticism by the Congress, Jaishankar told the MPs that it was unfortunate that some leaders were doing politics over his statement by "misquoting" him.

He also categorically rejected any claims that he spoke to the Pakistani side.

The sources said the minister told the MPs in the meeting that only the DGMOs of the countries spoke to each other and no other Indian official spoke with the Pakistani side.

The minister also told the MPs that Pakistan had sought the help of the United States in halting the operations by India and the US side was told clearly that Pakistan should speak directly to India.

He said the US was urging India to speak with Pakistan and it was told that terror and talks would not go together, he said.

Responding to several queries posed by MPs during the meeting about the halting of Operation Sindoor and the US "interference", the External Affairs Minister told the MPs at the meeting that the DGMO had informed his Pakistani counterpart that if they would fire, India would fire back.

He said the targeted strikes at terror camps in Pakistan also hit the morale of Pakistani forces.

Jaishankar told the meeting that the Government of India's stand was clear that Operation Sindoor was only a temporary halt.

The sources said the minister sought the cooperation of all MPs in "exposing" Pakistan across the world. He said that is why the government has sent multi-party delegations to various countries to put across India's united message against terrorism to the world.

The minister also urged the MPs not to get carried away by Pakistan propaganda or believe in rumours spread by the neighbouring country.

He said while several countries had backed India on its role in striking terror camps, very few countries like China, Azerbaijan and Turkiye sided with Pakistan.

The MPs said Pakistan should be called out for spreading terrorism and its role in narcotics menace in both Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, to which the minister said it would also be taken up.

Some MPs raised the issue of massive loss of lives due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Punjab for several years. They said that sending drugs and narcotics to border states should also be considered "an act of war", just as terrorist acts, the sources said.

They also called for more incentives to border states, especially to those districts that were badly affected by Pakistan's actions.

Jaishankar shared pictures of chairing the Consultative Committee Meeting of MEA on X.

"Discussed Operation Sindoor and India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Underlined the importance of sending a strong and united message in that regard," the minister also said.

While Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri gave a presentation on Operation Sindoor to the MPs at the meeting, Jaishankar responded to queries later.

Ministers of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh and Pabitra Margherita were also present during the meeting.

The sources said the Congress members asked the government why India was "hyphenated" with Pakistan by the US and also raised the issue of IMF aid to Pakistan and India's abstention at the meet.

They said the Congress also raised concerns over Pakistan's growing relationship with China.