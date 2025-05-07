'Op Sindoor has dealt severe blow to terrorism': Ex-Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Jaipur, May 7 (PTI) Welcoming the strikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces on nine terrorist bases in Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor', former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that people stand with the Indian Army and the Government of India.

"Operation Sindoor has dealt a severe blow to terrorism by destroying Pakistani terrorist bases," he said.

With the emoji of 'Jai Hind' and the Indian tricolour, Gehlot posted on X, "The Congress Party and the whole of India welcome this action and we stand strongly with the Indian Army and the Government of India." Talking to PTI, he said that the Congress party had expressed trust in the government and the defence forces.

"All, including Rahul Gandhi, said in one voice that we are with the government," the senior Congress leader said.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra also welcomed the attack.

"So proud #IndianArmedForcces. Prayers for our bravehearts," he posts.