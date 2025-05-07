Op Sindoor: Himachal CM convenes high-level meeting to review preparedness in state

Shimla, May 7 (PTI) Following India's retaliatory strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, a high-level meeting was convened here, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed on Wednesday.

"We are proud of the Indian Army and the people of Himachal Pradesh stand with the India Army and the country for giving a befitting reply to the terrorists who killed innocent people in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Officials, including the deputy commissioners and superintendent of police, especially of border districts, have been directed to stay on alert and ensure security and technology would be strengthened to gather inputs, Sukhu told the media persons here.

Himachal shares a 240 km-long border with China in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts.

"Following directions to avoid public meetings, I have cancelled my programme today," he said, adding that instructions have come not to allow gathering of people.

Awareness is important to ensure that no untoward incident occurs, and directions have also been issued on dealing with any activity by the enemy country (Pakistan), like social media propaganda, the CM said.

As far as schools are concerned, the respective deputy commissioners would review the situation of schools in border areas and then decide whether schools would be closed or not, he said.

War-like situations are prevailing, and necessary arrangements for ensuring the supply of essential commodities, security and spreading awareness among the citizens to deal with the situation have to be made, Himachal Assembly Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said.

A meeting would be held in this regard today, he added.