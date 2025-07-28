Op Sindoor let military test several systems, proved country's 'atmanirbharta': Maj-Gen Bagga

Ahmedabad, Jul 28 (PTI) Operation Sindoor gave the armed forces the opportunity to test several systems such as Akash and BrahMos missiles, due to which India's 'atmanirbharta', or self-reliance in the defence sector, "got proven", General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Golden Katar Division Major General Gaurav Bagga said on Monday.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, leading to terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan getting decimated.

Of the nine targets chosen for being the command and control centres of the terrorists, seven targets were destroyed by Indian Army, while two were destroyed by Indian Air Force with precision strikes, neutralizing 102 terrorists, said Bagga, who was addressing a gathering on Operation Sindoor at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar.

"Atmanirbharata was proven (in this operation). A lot of systems (which) were never tested, they got tested. Akash was made, (but) was never tested. Now they have gone through one operation and they have been pretty successful. BrahMos missile, jointly manufactured with Russia, (but) never tested on our own condition. (Now) it got tested. S-400 (air defence system) bought, deployed, never tested. It got tested," the major general pointed out.

Bagga, who was part of the operation, added that scores of drone and anti-drone systems that were in trial stages also got tested.

"Operation Sindoor has had a very very positive spin-off for the armed forces...Essentially what it did was it brought the nation together and demonstrated to this country how robust your armed forces are," he asserted.

"Operation Sindoor is not finished. It is in progress. And any act of terrorism declared by the government will be considered as an act of war. If something happens tonight, there will be a reprisal," he said.

Referring to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Bagga said whenever Pakistan is in turmoil, its army causes trouble in India.

Pakistan is the only country where the "army owns a nation" instead of the government controlling the army, he opined.

"They (army) run the country, no matter whether there is democracy or not. Their entire rhetoric and their existence remain anti-India. Otherwise people (of Pakistan) would start questioning the use of the army. So they (army) will foment trouble here, so that they remain relevant in their country," said Bagga.

While India hit only terror infrastructure (during Operation Sindoor), the Pakistan army started targeting religious places, military stations and places of no consequence, he said.

"Thanks to our air defence system, Pakistan could not hit or damage any of India's military infrastructure," he pointed out. PTI PJT PD BNM