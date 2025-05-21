Op Sindoor: Multi-party delegations start fanning out to present India's views on terror

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) A multi-party delegation led by JD (U) MP Sanjay Jha on Wednesday left for Japan to put across India's views on terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The delegation will also visit South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore as part of New Delhi's outreach following Operation Sindoor and the subsequent conflict between India and Pakistan.

As many as nine terror camps were hit inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by Indian forces to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, which left at least 26 civilians dead.

In a post on X, Jha said the purpose of the visit is to tell the world the truth about Pakistan's policy of patronising terrorism and the action taken by India in response under Operation Sindoor.

The delegation led by Jha includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brijlal, Pradhan Barua and Hemang Joshi, Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, and former ambassador Mohan Kumar.

"Zero tolerance against terrorism!" the Ministry of External Affairs said in a social media post.

"The first group of All Party Delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has departed for a 5-nation visit as part of India's diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor," the ministry said.

The delegation will be visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore to affirm India's resolve on combating terrorism in all its forms, it said.

Another delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde is also scheduled to leave on Wednesday. It will visit the UAE, Liberia, Congo and Sierra Leone.

The government is sending seven multi-party delegations to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror. PTI NAB RHL