Op Sindoor must continue till last terrorist hideout is destroyed: Martyr Dilawar Khan's father

Una (HP), May 10 (PTI) Karamdin, father of martyred Dilawar Khan, who was awarded Kirti Chakra (posthumous), has urged the government to continue Operation Sindoor till all terrorist hideouts are destroyed.

Talking to the PTI on Saturday, he said that he was elated with the Indian armed forces and the central government, which have given a befitting reply to the terrorists after the Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

India's action on the terrorist hideouts in Pakistan in retaliation to the April 22 attack has calmed the anger of the relatives of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country, Karmadin, a resident of Gharwasda village in Una district, said.

Dilawar (28) was martyred on July 23, 2024, in the Lolab Valley of Jammu and Kashmir. During a search operation, Khan killed a terrorist despite being injured, but also lost his life and was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra, one of India's highest peacetime gallantry awards.