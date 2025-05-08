Op Sindoor: Parliament's PAC adopts resolution congratulating armed forces

New Delhi: Parliament's Public Accounts Committee on Thursday adopted a unanimous resolution congratulating the armed forces for 'Operation Sindoor' in which terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were hit.

PAC chairperson K C Venugopal said in the first meeting of the newly-constituted panel for 2025-26, the resolution was adopted supporting and congratulating the armed forces for the operation.

Referring to the PAC agenda for the next one year, he said members were of the view that people-related issues should be examined besides audit paragraphs of CAG reports.

The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.