Op Sindoor proved Chinese weaponry failed, saw rise in India’s defence stock; Sudhanshu Trivedi

Chennai, Jul 27 (PTI) While India’s successful Operation Sindoor struck the terror camps in Pakistan, Chinese weaponry used by Pakistan was a failure, claimed BJP MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Post the counter terrorism operation in May, India’s defence stock rose spectacularly while that of China plunged, he claimed.

“Operation Sindoor's success rebound and hit another country, China, because it was the use of Chinese weaponry in real war that has been proved a failure,” Trivedi said inaugurating a national seminar on “Road Map to Viksit Bharat - A Multidisciplinary Approach” held under the aegis of Tamil Nadu Higher Education Teachers Association on VIT Chennai Campus, on Saturday.

“The defence stocks of Avic Systems Chengdu, which manufactures JF-17 aircraft and PL-15 that were used by Pakistan, witnessed a significant decline to 9 per cent. In contrast, India’s defence stocks, including Hindustan Aeronautics, and Garden Reach Shipbuilder, rose sharply, since the weapons used in the operation were indigenously made,” Trivedi said.

Also, with the US withdrawing from Europe, India would play a crucial role in defence manufacturing, he claimed and cited the Dassault Aviation contract to Tata Defence to manufacture fuselage, as an example.

“So, I would like to say that this Viksit Bharat is 25 years programme which as Prime Minister Narendra Modi says will lay the foundation for the next 1,000 years of India,” the MP said.

He appealed to the political parties to come out of the Colonial legacy and the mindset inculcated in the minds of the people post Independence, and cease to play the language card.

In a veiled attack on the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, Trivedi said “those people who want to make an issue with the language should think if they ever thought to provide engineering and medical education in their regional language?” Modi has ensured engineering and medical education in 15 regional languages, he asserted.

AICTE chairman T G Sitharam underscored the importance of holistic transformation of higher education and said the future workforce is shaped beyond classrooms.

VIT founder-chancellor G Viswanathan stressed the need for enhanced allocation of funds in the budget for higher education, as education development was a prerequisite for economic progress.

VIT vice president G V Selvam, NAAC and NBA chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, IIT Madras director V Kamakoti, National Council for Vocational Education and Training former chairman Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi, and Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh joint organising secretary Guntha Laxman, were among those who spoke. PTI JSP ADB