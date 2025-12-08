Op Sindoor reflects India's growing technological self-reliance: Lt Gen Rajiv Kumar Sahni

Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) Operation Sindoor reflects India's growing technological self-reliance and demonstrates how scientific capability directly strengthens national defence preparedness, Lieutenant General Rajiv Kumar Sahni said on Sunday.

Sahni, the director general of electronics and mechanical engineers (EME), Indian Army, delivered an in-depth presentation on the scientific and strategic planning that shaped the mission. He addressed a session at the 'Science and Technology Media and Communicators Conclave', held as part of the ongoing India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025 in Panchkula.

A key highlight of the conclave was the special session on Operation Sindoor, an official statement said.

He outlined how nine critical targets were identified through rigorous assessment and explained the deployment of indigenous technologies and AI-enabled analytical systems that enabled precision and operational clarity.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces carried out pre-dawn missile strikes on May 7 on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The targets included the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

The operation was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

At the Science and Technology Media and Communicators Conclave, the session also featured addresses by Dr Shekhar Mande, Former Director General of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The speakers highlighted the critical need for transparent, ethical and accessible science communication and emphasised the importance of strengthening public engagement with scientific research, innovation and national development initiatives.

As part of the day's proceedings, a panel discussion on the theme "Vigyan Se Samruddhi: Role of Science Journalism in the Age of AI and Social Media" examined the complexities and responsibilities of science journalism in the contemporary media environment.

Further, a Vigyan Chaupal session was organised to highlight the importance of community-oriented science communication, particularly in rural and tribal regions.

The speakers underscored the need to build communication models that are rooted in local culture and social realities, ensuring that scientific knowledge becomes accessible, relatable and practically useful to communities at the grassroots level.

They also emphasised that strengthening scientific temper across diverse sections of society is essential to achieving national developmental goals.

The S and T Media and Communicators Conclave 2025 reaffirmed India's commitment to evidence-based, ethical and inclusive science communication that supports national scientific progress and fosters widespread public participation in science. PTI SUN VSD OZ OZ