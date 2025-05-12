Op Sindoor reflects strength, maturity of new India's security doctrine: Arunachal BJP

Itanagar, May 12 (PTI) Hailing Operation Sindoor as a turning point in India's fight against terrorism, the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday said it reflected the strength and maturity of "new India's" security doctrine.

State BJP president Kaling Moyong said the operation reaffirmed the philosophy of a "proactive and uncompromising new India", a country that tackles threats at their root, with strategic restraint, strength, and unity.

"This bold and calculated action reflects the strength and maturity of new India's security doctrine, one that goes beyond mere retaliation," he said, lauding the forces for achieving key objectives with surgical precision, avoiding civilian casualties, and steering clear of direct military conflict with Pakistan.

Moyong also lauded the "decisive leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the bold diplomatic steps that he took, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. PTI UPL UPL SOM