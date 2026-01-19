Op Sindoor showed vulnerability of vital coastal installations, CISF working on drone tech: Officer

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Operation Sindoor showed the vulnerability of vital installations along the coastline and the CISF is working actively on the use of proper anti-drone technology to counter any threat, the force's Deputy Inspector General Himanshu Pandey said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference related to the CISF's 'Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon 2026', Pandey said personnel are being trained to operate drones and deployment of anti-drone technology.

"Operation Sindoor, as you are aware, showed the vulnerability of particularly vital installations along the coastal site, so we are actively working on the use of proper anti-drone technology to counter the same," he said.

"We were an integral part of the development of anti-drone technology policy for the government of India and we have been asked by the Ministry of Home Affairs to identify the right technology and use it at our vital installations after taking concurrence from MHA. It is an ongoing process and no force can remain aloof from this new threat," the DIG informed.

The Central Industrial Security Force had begun work on use of drone and anti-drone technology right from the beginning, and has also identified a training institute as a centre for imparting training to different forces, he said.

Over a period of time, the force will develop a separate wing for this, Pandey added.

Speaking about the Cyclothon, Pandey said, "One of the main aims of conducting this exercise is to sensitise the coastal community on various threats in the present broader security scenario. The main idea is to enhance the concept of local community, the coastal community being the Tat Prahari (guardians of the coast)," the DIG pointed out.

The 'CISF Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon 2026' will be conducted between January 28 and February 22 as part of the commemoration of 150 years of Vande Mataram. The theme of the event is 'Secure Coast, Prosperous India'. During the 25-day cyclothon, CISF personnel will cover about 6,500 kilometres on their cycles across eleven states and Union Territories along India's eastern and western shores.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces across the border on May 7 to hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan to avenge killing of 26 persons by terrorists in Pahalgam. After inflicting heavy damage on Pakistan, cessation of hostilities was announced on May 10. PTI DC BNM