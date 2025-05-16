Op Sindoor shows PM's political will, precise intelligence, infallible fire power of forces: Shah

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Operation Sindoor was a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm political will, precise intelligence gathering by various agencies and unmatched strike capability of the country's armed forces.

He said this after inaugurating an upgraded multi agency centre in Delhi for intelligence sharing among various agencies.

"Operation Sindoor is a unique symbol of Prime Minister Modi's firm political will, the precise intelligence of our agencies and the unmatched strike capability of our three armed forces," Shah said.

The multi agency centre, under the Intelligence Bureau, was created with an aim to share timely inputs among various stakeholders involved in law enforcement.

Shah said India is proud of its three armed forces -- India Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, Border Security Force and all security agencies.

Speaking about a massive anti-Naxal operations conducted by central armed police forces in Karregattalu Hills at Chhattisgarh-Telangana border recently, he said operations carried out in the Naxal hideout demonstrated the excellent coordination among various security forces.

He said similar coordination was also seen during Operation Sindoor, which shows that there is a very good coordination in the process and thinking of the intelligence agencies and the three armed forces in carrying out the work.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 to stop military actions. India has, however, made it clear it has merely paused its operation and its future actions will be guided by Pakistan's conduct.

Modi had said Operation Sindoor was India's new policy against terrorism and the country's unwavering pledge for justice.

"It is the new normal. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan and the future will depend on their behaviour," Modi had said in a 22-minute address.

Shah said the new multi agency centre (MAC) will synergise the efforts of all agencies and provide a seamless and integrated platform to deal with the complex and interconnected current national security challenges.

The new network will strengthen the country's efforts to deal with serious threats like terrorism, extremism, organised crime and cyber attacks, he said.

Shah lauded the new MAC network and expressed satisfaction at the successful completion of hardware and software related tasks in record time.

He said it incorporates futuristic capabilities such as embedded artificial intelligence and money laundering techniques to harness the potential of the vast database with MAC and Geographical Information Services.

Shah laid the future roadmap by emphasising the need to integrate other significant databases housed with different central agencies in different silos, on this platform for leveraging the advanced data analytics made available with new MAC.

He said said this new network is expected to elevate the quality of data analytics generated on the MAC network to a higher level, enabling accurate trend analysis, hotspot mapping and timeline analysis to give predictive and operational outcomes.

The new MAC will go a long way in combating the terror ecosystem having intricate linkages with the organised crime, he said.

As India's foremost intelligence fusion centre, the MAC has been in existence since 2001 and the union home minister has been actively guiding the technological upgrade of MAC continuously, an official release said.

Housed with the Intelligence Bureau, the new MAC has connected all the intelligence, security, law enforcement and investigative agencies.

Executed at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, the new MAC network has undergone both qualitative and quantitative transformation.

The new MAC network spanning the length and breadth of the country, has weaved-in country's island territories, insurgency affected areas and mountainous high altitude terrain ensuring last mile connectivity down to the level of district SP's in the remotest areas with a fast and stand-alone secure network, the release said. PTI ACB ZMN