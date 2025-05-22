Op Sindoor stands out as extraordinary example of human resolve, technological prowess: Saini

Chandigarh, May 22 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led a Tiranga Yatra here on Thursday, saying India's Operation Sindoor stands out as an extraordinary example of human resolve, technological prowess, and strategic precision.

Addressing a gathering before the rally in Ladwa city in Kurukshetra district, Saini said the operation has sent a strong message to the world about India's courage and has elevated the country's global standing.

Tiranga Yatra rallies are being held by the BJP across states as a show of gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces that carried out Operation Sindoor, the country's military action on Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Saini emphasised that Operation Sindoor reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "unwavering commitment" to the safety and protection of Indian citizens.

"While we have witnessed many military operations in the past, Operation Sindoor stands out as an extraordinary example of human resolve, technological prowess, and strategic precision," he said.

A large number of youth, women, and senior citizens participated in the yatra, an official statement said.

They contributed enthusiastically to this campaign, organised in honour of the brave soldiers of the nation and those martyred in Operation Sindoor, it said.

Chief Minister Saini paid flower tribute to the martyrs of Pahalgam terror attack at the auditorium of Ramkundi Dharamshala in Ladwa.

Saini stated that India's soldiers struck deep into Pakistani territory and eliminated the terrorists, sending a strong message that any threat to India's sovereignty will have serious consequences.

He urged the youth to take a pledge to uphold the pride of the national flag.

The CM called upon the youth to build an India that draws strength from "its glorious past" and strides confidently towards "a strong and self-reliant future".

Saini emphasised the Tiranga Yatra is not just a march with the national flag, but a meaningful opportunity to honour the true spirit of patriotism and the sacrifices made for the nation.

"This yatra is dedicated to the families whose sons and daughters have demonstrated through their service that the tricolour is not just a flag, it is our soul, our identity," he said. PTI SUN SKY SKY