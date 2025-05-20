Op Sindoor to be included in curriculum of Uttarakhand's madrasas, says their education board

Dehradun, May 20 (PTI) Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board on Tuesday said that Operation Sindoor, recently launched by Indian military forces to destroy terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, will be included in the curriculum of madrasas in the state.

"We will include the saga of successful Operation Sindoor in madrasas so that the children studying in our madrasas can know what this operation was and why it was needed," Board chairman Mufti Shamoon Qasmi said in a statement.

Describing Pakistan as a "nefarious country," Qasmi said that it was essential to teach it a lesson for the way it attacked the country and killed "unarmed brothers" in Pahalgam. He also described the April 22 terrorist attack as a disregard for the Quran.

Qasmi said that a committee will soon be called to implement the decision to include Operation Sindoor in the curriculum.

He also said that work is being done continuously to connect madrasas with the mainstream in Uttarakhand, and accordingly, the NCERT curriculum has been implemented in the madrasas of the state. PTI DPT AMJ RHL AMJ AMJ