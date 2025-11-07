Op Sindoor very big inflection point for India’s policy: Gen Naravane

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Operation Sindoor has been a very big inflection point as far as India’s policy is concerned, former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Retd) said on Friday.

Speaking at the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit 2025 in Mumbai, Gen Naravane also said India made it clear that it will not differentiate between terrorists and those who sponsor terrorism.

“Operation Sindoor has been a very big inflection point as far as our nation’s policy is concerned.

“It has demonstrated to the world that not only do we have the political will but also the military capability to carry out whatever actions or operations are required for us,” he said.

The former Army chief stressed the need to strengthen capabilities in emerging domains such as drones and unmanned systems.

Gen Naravane said that the phrase “If you want peace, prepare for war”, attributed to Roman general Vegetius, is one of his favourite quotes.

Vikas Swarup, former Ambassador to Canada, said the operation was a shift from “dossiers to decisive force” against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor also affirmed India’s stance against external mediation, despite US President Donald Trump’s claims of de-escalating tensions, he said.

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, showcased India’s calibrated tri-services response and ensured the devastation of headquarters, training centres and launchpads of terrorist groups in Pakistan. PTI VT VT