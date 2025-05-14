Op Sindoor was necessary to send out message that India a country of bravehearts: RSS

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Carried out by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike, Operation Sindoor was necessary to send out a "clear message" that India is a country of bravehearts like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Ahilyabai Holkar, senior RSS functionary Sunil Ambekar said on Wednesday.

The RSS' national media and publicity department head was speaking at an event organised to launch a book, 'The Lokmata, Life and Legacy of Devi Ahilyabai Holker', at Sahitya Akademi here.

Addressing the event, Ambekar said India is at such a juncture today where it is moving towards economic prosperity.

"Trade is also very important for us. Maintaining peace and unity in the country is also very important. Likewise, Operation Sindoor was also necessary after the Pahalgam terror attack," he said.

"It is important to send out a clear message that we have the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and brave women like Ahilyabai. You cannot just come to our country and wipe the 'sindoor' off (the foreheads of women)," Ambekar said.

"Not allowed. This is the new Bharat," he added.

The Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early on May 7 at nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The military strikes were carried out under Operation Sindoor two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated during Operation Sindoor, according to the Indian military.

India on Saturday said it had hit eight military installations in Pakistan in response to the neighbouring country's "provocative" action of targeting its defence infrastructure and civilian areas using drones, long-range weapons and fighter jets. PTI PK PK KSS KSS