Op Sindoor was reaction to Pahalgam, EU recognises India's right to defend itself: envoy

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) The European Union recognises India's right to defend itself and protect its citizens, and Operation Sindoor was a reaction to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, its envoy said here on Thursday.

Herve Delphin, EU Ambassador to India, said the EU supports a dialogue between India and Pakistan so there will be ways of ensuring future stability in the interest of both the nations.

"Operation Sindoor is a reaction of India to a dramatic event which was the killing of civilian tourists in Pahalgam. The EU made it clear that it condemns in strongest terms such barbaric acts. We also recognise the right in such circumstances for India to defend itself and protect its citizens from such barbaric acts," Delphin said.

The issue of terrorism must be seriously addressed, the ambassador further said.

He was talking to reporters in the backdrop of arrival of two frigates of the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) Operation ATALANTA -- Italian ship Antonio MARCEGLIA and Spanish ship REINA SOFIA -- along with their respective air assets. The European Union Naval Force and the Indian Navy will hold joint exercises in the Indian Ocean from June 1-3.

Earlier this month, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' and hit terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir after 26 people were killed in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. PTI PR KRK