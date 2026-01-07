OPCC chief asks Mahila Congress workers to add 100 women each to strengthen party

Bhubaneswar, Jan 7 (PTI) Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das on Wednesday asked the party's women wing members to induct at least 100 women each to strengthen its base.

Inaugurating a two-day-long training programme for the Mahila Congress members, Das said that a proactive and capable woman can do anything.

"Indira Gandhi was the symbol of women empowerment. Women are not an object. And every woman should take a decision and fight against injustice. If she does not react, she cannot fight against injustice," Das said.

There is no dearth of wise women in society, the Congress leader said.

He alleged that the BJP government in the state has completely failed in giving justice and respect to women. Das said cases against women, like rape, gang-rape, and murder, are being reported every day in the state.

To strengthen the party's women's wing, he called upon the participating Mahila Congress leaders to include at least 100 women each in the party fold to fight against injustice. Addressing the women workers, Mahila Congress state president Meenakshi Bahinipati said, "If you want to bring the Congress government in Odisha, you will have to come out of your homes. You will have to join the fight. If needed, you have to become Goddess Sita, Kali, Durga." She asked the women members to spread the message of the party at the grassroots level.