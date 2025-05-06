OPCC president calls for protection of Indian constitution

Angul (Odisha), May 6 (PTI) Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das on Tuesday called upon every Indian to save the constitution claiming it is in "danger".

Addressing the 'Samvidhan Banchao Samabesh' at Angul, Das said India has got freedom after immense struggle and B R Ambedkar framed the constitution. However, the Indian constitution is "undergoing a very bad time and needs protection". So every Indian should come forward to protect it, he said.

Referring to the current situation in the country, Das said the country is facing a war-like situation due to "failure" of the central government.

He said people are being exploited due to price rise and various "failures" of the NDA government.

Coming down heavily on the state government, the Congress leader said, "The law and order situation in the state is deplorable while women are unsafe." He described the 10-month BJP rule in the state as a "failure".

He claimed that the people of the state have realised the "failures" of double-engine (BJP government in Odisha and Centre) government and will reply befittingly to the BJP in future.

Former union minister Srikant Jena said the state has "failed" to provide justice to the people displaced due to mining activities. Jena alleged that the Centre neglected the state by not enhancing the coal royalty.

During the visit, Das accompanied by Jena met Angul SP Rahul Jain and demanded strong action on the recent rape and murder of a woman in the district. PTI BBM BBM RG