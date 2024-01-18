OPCC sets up 'War Room' ahead of Lok Sabha, Odisha Assembly elections

Bhubaneswar, Jan 18 (PTI) Ahead of the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections, the Congress has appointed office bearers for its 'War Room' to function in Odisha.

This move came a day after the AICC released a list of coordinators for all the 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Panchanan Kanungo will head the war room of the Pradesh Congress Committee here as its chairman. The party has also named coordinators for its war room. They are– Bismaya Mahapatra, Jinesh Das, Prakash Mishra, Sanjay Tripathy and Tarukanta Mishra, according to a release issued by the party's Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar.

Kanungo said the 'War Room' will help the state Congress leadership to prepare strategies, organise party programmes, monitor and supervise the party works from ground level to the upper level. "The War Room will also coordinate with the observers and coordinators in all the assembly segments," he said, adding that it has a crucial role to play during elections.

Kanungo is also the chairperson of the OPCC's Manifesto Committee and a member of the Pradesh Election Committee.

The list of the coordinators proposed by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattanayak has been approved by the party's Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar, party sources said.

Pattnayak has asked all the coordinators to take charge in their respective constituencies and work to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

The coordinators are assigned to assess the political situation in their respective areas and give feedback to the leadership. PTI AAM RG