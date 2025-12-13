OPD at AIIMS Majra to be operational by March 2026: Rao Inderjit Singh

Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Saturday reviewed the progress of the under-construction AIIMS at Majra village in Rewari district, and directed the concerned officials to make its outpatient department operational by March 2026.

Singh also directed the officials to complete the construction work maintaining high-quality standards, and finalise the faculty arrangements in time.

Medical classes are expected to commence at the institute from the next academic session, he said.

Singh also reviewed plans for a railway overbridge near the institute and asked the officials to start the work soon.

AIIMS Majra is being built on 210 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 1,700 crore.

AIIMS Majra is being built on 210 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 1,700 crore.

The 750-bed hospital will have facilities like the other AIIMS in the country. It will initially offer 50 MBBS seats, which will later be increased to 100, AIIMS Majra Director D N Sharma said.