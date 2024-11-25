OPD services hit at Bilaspur hospital after patient party 'misbehaves' with doctor

Bilaspur (HP), Nov 25 (PTI) Services at the outpatient department of the Regional Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur were disrupted for almost an hour on Monday after a patient's attendant allegedly misbehaved with an on duty gynecologist, officials said.

A woman entered the female doctor's outpatient department (OPD) and started shouting at her to get her daughter examined. When the doctor asked for a prescription, the woman allegedly threatened her and also tried to attack her, officials said.

However, the situation was defused after the security guards present at the OPD restrained the woman, they said.

"Misbehaving with a female doctor working sincerely in the OPD was unfortunate. A written complaint against the accused woman has been filed with the police," Medical Superintendent AK Singh said.

ODP services resumed only after some senior officials of the hospital persuaded the doctor to get back to work, officials added. PTI COR BPL ARI