Open defecation-free major milestone of Swachh Bharat: Rajasthan governor

Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Thursday described the state's success in eliminating open defecation as a "major milestone" of the Swachh Bharat Mission and urged citizens to work collectively for effective waste disposal in both rural and urban areas.

Bagde was addressing the state-level "Swachhotsav" programme held on Thursday, which is being observed as Swachh Bharat Diwas.

"I have visited districts across the state and was pleased to see toilets constructed in every village and hamlet. It is now equally important to ensure proper waste management in cities and villages with joint efforts," he said.

The governor hailed officials and employees from districts that performed best under the cleanliness drive. He also released two publications of the urban governance department and administered a cleanliness pledge to participants.

"Clean air is our shared responsibility. We must cultivate good habits to maintain hygiene and work together to eliminate filth," Bagde added.

Recalling ruler of Mewar, Bappa Rawal, the governor said he not only repelled invaders but "taught them such a lesson that they dared not return for 150 years." He stressed the need to work towards a developed India by drawing from ancient knowledge traditions and restoring the nation's stature as a global leader.

Bagde also invoked the lives of Lal Bahadur Shastri and Mahatma Gandhi, urging people to embrace values of morality and honesty.

Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra, who was also present, said, "Service is duty and celebration is a sentiment. The spirit of cleanliness has now awakened among people in the form of a festival."