'Open gyms' to be set up in 3500 panchayats with over 5000 population: Rajasthan sports minister

Jaipur, Mar 10 (PTI) 'Open gyms' will be set up in 3500 gram panchayats of Rajasthan with a population of more than 5000, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore said in the Assembly on Monday.

He said the state government is working with commitment to encourage the youth for sports activities. Provisions have been made in 2025-26 Budget towards developing infrastructure for sports in the state. He said that open gyms will be set up in 3,500 gram panchayats of the state with a population of more than 5000.

The minister was responding to a supplementary question asked by a member in this regard during the Question Hour. He said that to promote sports in the state, various schemes are being run by the Youth Affairs and Sports Department and Rajasthan State Sports Council for the construction of stadiums. The criteria for the Integrated Stadium (Infrastructure Sports Infrastructure) Development Programme 2015 have been set by the state government.

He said that under the Major Dhyanchand Stadium Scheme, there is a provision to provide an amount equal to that provided by the MLA-MP fund, public representatives, public cooperation, CSR, local bodies etc or a maximum of Rs one crore for the development of sports stadiums in every block of the state in a phased manner.