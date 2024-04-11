Advertisment
National

Open polarisation: Mamata asks Muslim voters to remain united

author-image
Masaba Naqvi
Updated On
New Update
Mamata Banerjee at Eid prayers

Mamata Banerjee at Eid prayers in Kolkata on Thursday, April 11, 2024

New Delhi: Days before the first vote is cast in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee was seen openly indulging in polarisation at an Eid prayer in Kolkata.

“If we will live unitedly, nobody will be able to harm us,” Bengal CM told Namazis.

She asserted that her party TMC's fight is against the BJP.

"We will decide about the INDIA bloc later. But in Bengal, please see that no vote goes to any other party," the TMC supremo said.

Despite the allegations of doing appeasement politics, Banerjee raised CAA, NRC and UCC at the congregation. 

“We will not accept CAA, NRC, Uniform Civil Code,” she said.

West Bengal has a history of communal riots during Ram Navami and poll violence. 

With both events falling together next week, Banerjee put the blames for the past riots on the BJP in advance while predicting riots during the upcoming Ram Navami festival. 

“During elections, some people will try to engineer riots; don't fall prey to the plot,” Banerjee said.

