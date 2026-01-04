Open to Vedanata to file plea before authorities over green copper plant: Madras HC

Chennai, Jan 4 (PTI) Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit may file a fresh application before the competent authorities in Tamil Nadu in connection with its green copper plant proposal, the Madras High Court has said.

A writ petition filed by Vedanta seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to decide its representations, "in the matter of starting green copper initiatives by changing the original process," came up for hearing in the high court recently.

The matter was heard by the Division Bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan.

The State's counsel submitted that earlier, due to breach of consent and other violations, action was taken to close down the industry and the, "order was assailed up to the Supreme Court." The counsel further submitted that "if the petitioner intends to recommence, proper applications have to be filed before the competent authorities and not mere representations addressed to the Chief Secretary and the other Secretaries of the departments." He also said another related petition (Fatima vs State of Tamil Nadu, represented by its Principal Secretary, Environment and Forest Department, Secretariat, Chennai and four others; writ plea of 2019) was pending consideration before the court.

The court directed listing the petition to January 29, 2026 along with the plea of the year 2019 and said: "The pendency of this petition shall not come in the way of the petitioner in moving fresh application before the competent authorities and it will be open for the authorities to take a decision thereon." PR Kovilan, Advocate, Supreme Court said: "This paves the way for Vedanta to initiate the formal application process for setting up a green copper manufacturing plant." The advocate, part of a citizens group that supports environmentally sustainable initiatives, expressed confidence that Vedanta's green copper plant, when established, will validate that industrial growth and environmental sustainability can coexist.

Also, it would prove to be a turning point in the "future-ready progress of Tamil Nadu." Vedanta Limited's Sterlite Copper Unit, Thoothukudi was the petitioner.

Tamil Nadu government's Department of Industries and Department of Environment and Climate Change were the first two respondents.

The Centre's Ministries of Environment and Mines, the Central Pollution Control Board, and the TN's SIPCOT were the other four respondents.