Opened month before polls, Patna Metro becomes centre of attraction for residents

Patna, Nov 10 (PTI) "I have never travelled by train till date and I am the first person in my family to ride in the metro," exclaimed teenager Anand Kumar amid a round of selfies with his three friends inside the Patna Metro that opened last month.

Anand, a 15-year-old school student from Gaurichak in the rural outskirts of Patna, said he travelled nearly 10 km by road from his home to reach the Pataliputra Bus Terminal metro station.

He and his three friends, Arjun Kumar (17), Ranbir Singh (15) and Ayush Kumar (15), were excited to make the three-station trip to Bhoothnath metro station. They also made reels on their phones when the train approached the platform.

The operational section of Patna Metro, a 3.45-km elevated corridor, spans three stations -- Pataliputra Bus Terminal, Zero Mile and Bhoothnath, which opened as part of the “priority corridor”.

The three coaches of the train have been lent an art wrap on the surface, with the design reflecting the cultural legacy of Bihar -- depicted by silhouetted images of Lord Buddha and Shanti Stupa, Mahavir Mandir and Golghar of Patna, and motifs of the famous Madhubani painting.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had inaugurated this section of the Patna Metro on October 6, hours ahead of the announcement of the assembly elections in the state.

Elections to the 121 seats of the 243-member assembly were held on November 6, while the remaining 122 constituencies will go to polls on November 11. The counting of votes will be held on November 14.

As only a small span of the metro is operational, the train is plying in the lower speed range. And the train, after completing a one-side trip, returns for the trip to the other side, an official said.

"We all were very excited when we left our village. I had seen videos of Delhi Metro trains and metros in other cities. People in our village who have not seen a Patna Metro train in service think it runs at 45-60 kmph or even more, but after the ride, we realised, it is not that fast," Anand said.

This "left us a bit disappointed" as metro trains are known to zip past at high speed, he said.

"Though I am below the age of voting age right now, it is understandable that this small section was opened last month, keeping the Bihar elections in mind," Anand said.

The Patna Metro, nonetheless, has become an attraction in the capital city.

Many passengers, who come for a leisure ride, take one full round trip and try to exit from the same station they had boarded at, on a ticket for another destination station, which is not permitted.

A passenger would need to buy a separate ticket for another trip from a destination station to exit at the same station as one had boarded at, a staff of the Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRC) told PTI.

"Passengers who resort to spitting are being penalised and those carrying sachets of 'gutka' and 'paan masala' are being asked to discard them before entering the station," he said.

While the 3-station section has created excitement among many residents of Patna and nearby areas, a section of people have criticised the government for only opening a small stretch of the metro.

Many passengers, men and women, who came to take a ride, largely for leisure rather than commuting, expressed joy but also pointed to "incomplete civil work" -- be it a portion housing the staircase on one side of Bhootnath station or the scaffolding mounted on the sides and rear portion of the Pataliputra Bus Terminal metro station for plaster work.

"Election dekh ke, pehle khol diya hai sarkar, lekin hum log ghoomne aaye hain metro. TV aur internet par video dekhe the to chadhane ka mann tha (It has been opened keeping the elections in mind. We had seen videos of the metro on TV and internet, so we wanted to take a ride)," said Sushil Kumar, an autorickshaw driver.

A native of Arrah district, Kumar, in his 30s, had come with his wife and three sons to take an end-to-end ride on the Patna Metro on November 8.

"I voted on November 6 in my constituency in Arrah and we came today to enjoy the metro," he told PTI.

Kumar and his wife, Savitri Kumari, appealed to local residents and others to help maintain cleanliness at Patna Metro stations, and "as it reflects the pride of Bihar".

The fare from Patliputra Bus Terminal station to Zero Mile station is Rs 15, and till Bhoothnath station, it is Rs 30.

The metro service will be available from 8 am to 10 pm every day, with each train operating at 20-minute intervals, according to an official.

The total cost of the Patna Metro project is Rs 13,925.5 crore, jointly funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Centre, and the state government.

Patna Metro will have two corridors — Red Line (16.86 km) and Blue Line (14.56 km), with a total of 24 stations across this historic city. Full-scale operations in the first phase are expected to begin by 2027.

The security of the Patna Metro is being handled by personnel from the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP).

The Patna Metro project is being executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The foundation stone of the flagship project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.