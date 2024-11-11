Opening borders with Tibet could spike demand for Himachal's Chamurthi horses: Stakeholders

Shimla, Nov 11 (PTI) Opening the borders with Tibet for trade and export with European countries could spike the demand for Chamurthi horses, a rare breed from the Pin Valley in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti region which was on the verge of extinction before state government's efforts led to an increase in its population to about 2,000, stakeholders said on Monday.

The endangered Chamurthi horses were the main attractions at a horse show in Rampur in Shimla district before the start of the four-day-long International Lavi Mela on Monday.

"Opening borders for trade with Tibet and promoting export of Chamurthi horses to Europe can once again increase the demand for this rare and exotic breed native to Kinnaur and Spiti regions.

"The muscular horses with short sturdy legs and known for their stamina, endurance and surefootedness are used for carrying loads. They are particularly useful in areas prone to snowfall," a horse trader from Shalkar in Kinnaur, Raj Kumar Negi, said.

Ami Chand Negi from Khab village near the India-Tibet border in Kinnaur district said when trade between India and Tibet was in vogue, these horses were brought from Tibet to the Pin Valley in Spiti for breeding.

However, their sales are on the decline as roads are being built everywhere with people preferring motor vehicles over horses now, another trader named Amit from Sarahan in Kinnaur district said.

"We have brought 10-12 horses but only 2-4 are sold. The demand for Chamurthi horses is going down every year," Amit lamented, adding that there is no proper facility for water and grass here.

Echoing Negi's views, Amit also said that reviving trade with Tibet and exports of these horses could reverse the trend.

Neeraj Mohan, deputy director in the animal husbandry department, Shimla district, said the Chamurthi breed is a cold desert horse with the capacity to tread in the high altitude areas with less oxygen.

"About 200 out of 314 horses were sold in the exhibition with majority of the buyers coming from Uttrakhand, mainly from Kedarnath and its adjoining areas," Mohan said.

Chamurthi is one of the six recognised breeds of Indian horses, which can move safely on snow and can survive on little feed without any signs of fatigue.

The origin of this wild breed is believed to be Chhumurt village in Tibet, and the breed born with its cross-breeding with domestic horses was named Chamurthi horses. PTI BPL ARI