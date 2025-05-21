Opening event of Musical Friday at Anand Vihar Namo Bharat Station to honour armed forces

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The second season of Namo Bharat Unplugged Musical Friday will begin on May 23 at the Anand Vihar Namo Bharat Station, offering commuters and music lovers a refreshing start to their weekends with live performances by emerging artists every Friday at 6 pm.

Organised by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the musical evenings are free and open to the public, according to a NCRTC statement.

The first event of the season will be dedicated to the nation and the bravery of the Armed Forces, with all performances centred around patriotic themes, it stated.

"The initiative aims to create a moment of collective pride while providing a platform for young and upcoming musicians from schools, colleges, and independent circuits across the NCR," it read.

The statement mentioned that a new interactive segment, 'On-the-Spot Antakshari', will be introduced this season, allowing audience members to actively participate in the musical celebrations.

The first season, held at Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station, received a positive response, turning the station into a lively cultural hub every Friday evening for four months, it stated. PTI SHB AMJ SHB AMJ AMJ