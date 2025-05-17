'Operation 2030': Acharya Prashant launches mission to raise awareness for climate change

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Renowned philosopher and author Acharya Prashant has launched ‘Operation 2030’, a spiritual mission with an aim of awakening the youth to the urgent threat of climate change.

The event at PVR EDM Mall, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, held in partnership with Presidium Group of Schools and PVR INOX, also marked the release of his new book, “Decoding Success”.

‘Operation 2030’, as envisioned by Acharya Prashant, is a decade-long movement, initiated in response to the United Nations’ climate deadline set by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the Paris Agreement.

“This is not just about saving the planet; it’s about saving ourselves. Climate change is not a distant threat, it is already here, and the world has until 2030 to turn the tide. The question is urgent and personal: do we have the courage to rise above comfort and act now, before it’s too late for all of us?” Acharya Prashant said, calling upon the students to lead the mission from the front.

Founder of the PrashantAdvait Foundation and author of over 160 books, Acharya Prashant has played a pivotal role in reviving Vedantic wisdom for the modern world.

He leads a Bhagavad Gita Teaching Program, which has “now engaged over 100,000 participants”.

Talking about the connection between the Bhagavad Gita and climate action, Acharya Prashant describes the scripture as a “call to action”.

“The Gita is not for cowards sitting on the sidelines. It’s a warrior’s manual. It tells you when the battlefield is on fire, you don’t run, you don’t freeze, you step forward and fight. Today, that battlefield is our planet. And the Gita is your call to action.

“When you live with Gita’s wisdom, you stop living like a blind consumer.

You start seeing through the traps. Unconscious action becomes unbearable. You change how you eat, how you buy, how you live. That change is our real weapon. And I want all of you armed with it,” he added. PTI MAH RB RB RB