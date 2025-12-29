Operation Bar Code: VACB carries out checks at bar hotels, excise offices across Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 (PTI) Kerala VACB on Monday conducted surprise checks at bar hotels and excise circle offices across the state following information about the alleged sale of illegal and spurious liquor, officials said.

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), in a statement, said the checks were conducted under an operation code-named “Bar Code” at 66 bar hotels and the concerned excise offices from 10 am.

According to VACB, information was received that some bars were selling illegal or spurious liquor, commonly referred to as “seconds”, and that certain excise officials were allegedly accepting monthly bribes and liquor from bar owners to avoid inspections and action.

VACB said that during the New Year season, when liquor consumption increases, some bar hotels violate the Abkari Act, the Foreign Liquor Rules, and licence conditions to make excess profits, allegedly with the connivance of excise officials.

The agency also received information that liquor procured at lower prices from neighbouring states and Union Territories was being smuggled into Kerala and sold through bars, VACB said.

It was also alleged that such liquor was mixed with liquor purchased through Kerala State Beverages Corporation and spirit to produce blended liquor for illegal sale.

VACB said the findings of the checks would be examined, and further action would be taken based on the outcome of the inspections.