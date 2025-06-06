Operation Bluestar anniversary: Radical outfits raise pro-Khalistan slogans

Amritsar, Jun 6 (PTI) Pro-Khalistan slogans were on Friday raised by supporters and activists of radical Sikh outfits at the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, while a peaceful bandh was observed around the Golden Temple and interior walled city on the 41st anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

Dal Khalsa activists were seen holding placards bearing portraits of slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and also Khalistani flags.

The entire periphery of the Golden Temple near THE Akal Takh echoed with pro-Khalistan slogans.

Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by activists of outfits, including the Dal Khalsa, former MP Simranjit Singh Mann-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), his associate and former MP Dhian Singh Mand, at the Akal Takht.

Operation Bluestar was a military operation carried out in 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple.

Officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, while reading 'ardas' (prayers as per Sikh rituals), said all Sikh outfits should unitedly apply untiring efforts for the release of 'Bandhi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners).

Bandi Singhs are those Sikh prisoners, who parties like Shiromani Akali Dal and other Sikh bodies claim, were in jails even after completion of their sentences.

Harjinder Singh Dhami, who is president of the apex religious body of the Sikhs the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC), honoured the family members of Sikh leaders, who were killed along with Bhindranwale in the Golden Temple complex during the Army action in June 1984.

As per tradition, it was the Jathedar Akal Takht who every year honours the families of those who were killed in the army action, but this year it was done by the SGPC president.

Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma had earlier opposed the recent appointment of Gargaj as officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht in violation of 'maryada' and 'panthic traditions'. PTI JMS SUN VSD DV DV